Analysts Offer Predictions for BankFinancial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BankFinancial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

