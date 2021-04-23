Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.04.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

