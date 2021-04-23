Analysts Set Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) Target Price at €17.44

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

CAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryptology Asset Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price target on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Cryptology Asset Group stock remained flat at $€18.24 ($21.46) during midday trading on Tuesday. 702,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 424.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.26. Cryptology Asset Group has a 52-week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of €25.55 ($30.06).

Cryptology Asset Group Company Profile

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., an asset manager, invests in crypto assets and crypto companies, and advises blockchain based businesses. It also trades in crypto currencies and tokens. The company is based in Sliema, Malta.

