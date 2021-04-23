Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $22.90

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DZSI opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. DZS has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

