Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $35.67

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.07. 830,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $45.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

