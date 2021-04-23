Analysts Set Expectations for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $840.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $859.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $747.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.18.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

