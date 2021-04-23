Analysts Set InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Target Price at $92.80

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 193,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,267. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.