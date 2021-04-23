Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €78.58

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.42 ($93.43).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

KGX stock traded up €1.88 ($2.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €84.70 ($99.65). 252,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.57. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

