Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT at $39.17

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,165,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 948,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. LKQ has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

