Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $377.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $344.00 to $350.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $435.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

