Analyzing Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Scorpio Tankers 18.26% 8.82% 3.49%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Scorpio Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Scorpio Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Scorpio Tankers 1 2 6 0 2.56

Atlas currently has a consensus price target of $17.79, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.06 $439.10 million $0.78 17.97 Scorpio Tankers $704.33 million 1.49 -$48.49 million ($0.94) -19.19

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Scorpio Tankers on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators. In addition, it owns a fleet of power generation assets, including gas turbines and other equipment; provides power solutions, such as plant design, installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation and service, and maintenance services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

