Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $795.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

