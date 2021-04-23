Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $368.36 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

