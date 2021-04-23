Andesa Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.