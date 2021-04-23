Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,628 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

