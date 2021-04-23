AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,557,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 212,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $24.16 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $921.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.