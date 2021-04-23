Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.56. 137,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 176,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,093.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

