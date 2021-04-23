Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.01 ($74.13).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

