Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.48.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.03. 18,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

