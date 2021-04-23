Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Truist from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTM. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.48.

ANTM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.47. 13,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

