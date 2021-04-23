Antiample (XAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.