Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,976,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $231.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $240.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

