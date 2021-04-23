Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $231.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average of $214.48. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

