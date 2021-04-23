Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.50

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 75513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

