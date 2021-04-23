APi Group (NYSE:APG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

