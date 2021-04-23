Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 10,384 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $52.73 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

