Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

