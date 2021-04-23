Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $410,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $88.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

