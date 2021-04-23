Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

