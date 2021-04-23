Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

