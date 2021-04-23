Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.21

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 18008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

