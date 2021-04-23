ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

