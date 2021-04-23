Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 4,275 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $808.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.