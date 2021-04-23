Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.88. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 1,345,409 shares changing hands.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$868.95 million and a PE ratio of 36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

