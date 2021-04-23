Argus Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.23. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $174.36. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

