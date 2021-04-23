Aries Wealth Management Buys 55 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $276.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

