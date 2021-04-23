Aries Wealth Management Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Walmart stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.