Aries Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

