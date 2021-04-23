Aries Wealth Management Invests $403,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $175,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $147.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

