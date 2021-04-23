Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 130 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $303.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.03 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

