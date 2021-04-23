Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 532 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 149.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 97,370 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

