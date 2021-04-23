Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Financial Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $121.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

