Arlington Partners LLC Takes $28,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

