Arlington Partners LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

