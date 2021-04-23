ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ARR stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

