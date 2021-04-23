ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML traded up $23.82 on Friday, reaching $670.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,813. The company has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $665.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $591.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in ASML by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

