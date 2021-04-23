ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $616.94, but opened at $638.00. ASML shares last traded at $638.95, with a volume of 11,242 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.10 and its 200-day moving average is $504.57.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

