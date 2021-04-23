Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $6.09 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 1,183,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The stock has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

