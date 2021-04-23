Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,078. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

