Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 2,908 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 199,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

